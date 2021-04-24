Tiaa Fsb Sells 3,750 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $80.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.53. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.76. The company has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

