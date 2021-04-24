Tiaa Fsb Sells 39,314 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,314 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.65. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

