Tiaa Fsb Sells 5,730 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,856 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average is $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

