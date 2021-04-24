Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Price Down 21.9% This Week

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $14.73 million and $347,306.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

