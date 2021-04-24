TigerCash (TCH) Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $22.92 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TigerCash has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TigerCash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

