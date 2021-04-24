TigerCash Trading 15.1% Lower This Week (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $22.92 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TigerCash has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $615.32 or 0.01215516 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.