Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
TF stock opened at C$9.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$738.51 million and a PE ratio of 23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 85.32, a current ratio of 86.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.61. Timbercreek Financial has a 12-month low of C$7.39 and a 12-month high of C$9.28.
Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$23.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
About Timbercreek Financial
Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.
Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.