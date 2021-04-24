Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

TF stock opened at C$9.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$738.51 million and a PE ratio of 23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 85.32, a current ratio of 86.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.61. Timbercreek Financial has a 12-month low of C$7.39 and a 12-month high of C$9.28.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$23.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TF. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.07 to C$10.08 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.02.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.