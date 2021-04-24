Time New Bank Price Hits $0.0056 (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Time New Bank coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Time New Bank has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. Time New Bank has a market cap of $20.31 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

