Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,120 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of Titan International worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Titan International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Titan International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Titan International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Titan International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan International stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. Titan International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.47.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $326.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

