Tokenbox (TBX) Achieves Market Cap of $693,045.70

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, Tokenbox has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. Tokenbox has a market cap of $693,045.70 and $2,904.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0617 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tokenbox

TBX is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

