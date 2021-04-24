TokenPay Trading Down 18.5% Over Last Week (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a market cap of $882,831.68 and $113,115.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,949.53 or 1.00066127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00037752 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00011152 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00124601 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000938 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001976 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

