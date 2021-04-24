Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 184.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,301 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,202,000 after buying an additional 223,972 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 924,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,466,000 after buying an additional 329,461 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 906,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,923,000 after buying an additional 537,275 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 802,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after buying an additional 95,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 608,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,063,000 after buying an additional 41,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE TR opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of -0.02. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $58.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.87 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 12.36%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

