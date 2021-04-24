TOP Price Reaches $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, TOP has traded down 39% against the US dollar. One TOP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. TOP has a total market cap of $23.22 million and $943,077.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TOP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00065083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00017693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00091194 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00053391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.99 or 0.00652506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,733.92 or 0.07566678 BTC.

About TOP

TOP is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.