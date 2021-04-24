TOP Price Tops $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, TOP has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. One TOP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. TOP has a market capitalization of $22.90 million and $1.15 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00062774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00017385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00055164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00090580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.65 or 0.00641573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,840.01 or 0.07707380 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

