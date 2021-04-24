TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,331 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.00% of TopBuild worth $69,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLD. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,998,000 after buying an additional 545,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $68,665,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $62,477,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $34,129,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $21,906,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.14.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $225.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $75.89 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

