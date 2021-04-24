TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,998,000 after buying an additional 545,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $68,665,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $62,477,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 382.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 303,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,934,000 after buying an additional 240,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $34,129,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild stock opened at $225.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $75.89 and a 12 month high of $235.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLD. KeyCorp upped their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.14.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

