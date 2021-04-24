Tornado Cash Market Cap Tops $54.52 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $54.52 million and $6.22 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $96.22 or 0.00193561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Asch (XAS) traded 27,963,947.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,466.02 or 0.10995718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00058593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.65 or 0.00266844 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $493.65 or 0.00993042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,832.41 or 0.98233776 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00021947 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 566,647 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

