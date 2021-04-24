Tornado Cash (TORN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.02 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for $97.55 or 0.00197537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $55.27 million and approximately $5.02 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00059890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.38 or 0.00270098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $502.34 or 0.01017281 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00023244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,297.83 or 0.99831794 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.00617990 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 566,647 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

