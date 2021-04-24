Tornado Market Cap Achieves $395,272.30 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, Tornado has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. Tornado has a total market cap of $395,272.30 and approximately $392,698.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado coin can currently be bought for approximately $65.88 or 0.00131422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00058700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.00 or 0.00267309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $503.15 or 0.01003747 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,013.46 or 0.99772231 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00022417 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.95 or 0.00610350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

