Tornado Price Reaches $65.41 on Exchanges (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, Tornado has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Tornado has a market capitalization of $392,483.47 and $370,876.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for about $65.41 or 0.00133475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00060624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00269666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004064 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00023710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,021.29 or 1.00026577 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.33 or 0.00629146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.38 or 0.01014883 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

