TouchCon (TOC) Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One TouchCon coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. TouchCon has a total market capitalization of $255,012.52 and approximately $22,301.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TouchCon has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00073187 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002999 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About TouchCon

TouchCon (CRYPTO:TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

