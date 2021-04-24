TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 234.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,655 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,717 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.20% of TowneBank worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in TowneBank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in TowneBank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TowneBank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TowneBank by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

