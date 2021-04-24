Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 81,109 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,800% compared to the average volume of 4,268 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ITB traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,925,272 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.27. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

