Traders Purchase High Volume of Otis Worldwide Call Options (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 16,261 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,192% compared to the average volume of 494 call options.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $71.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,574,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,278. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $46.31 and a 52-week high of $71.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.14.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

