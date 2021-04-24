Travala.com (AVA) Trading Down 35.4% Over Last Week

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 24th. Travala.com has a total market cap of $193.55 million and $9.12 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.88 or 0.00007756 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 35.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00059356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.08 or 0.00268099 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.40 or 0.01024573 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,086.31 or 1.00149833 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00023117 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.19 or 0.00610236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,901,253 coins. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

