TravelNote (TVNT) Price Hits $0.0090 on Major Exchanges

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 82.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One TravelNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $19,424.19 and approximately $23.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TravelNote alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00059526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00268992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $512.56 or 0.01022689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,033.28 or 0.99829059 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00023123 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.05 or 0.00612650 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TravelNote Coin Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TravelNote

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.