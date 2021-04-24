Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,218,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $91,789.25. Insiders have sold 41,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,313 over the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $24.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The firm had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

