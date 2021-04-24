Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.19

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as high as C$0.19. Trevali Mining shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 960,254 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TV. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.23.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$182.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

