Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.82.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TCN shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price (up previously from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of TCN opened at C$13.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.89. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$7.03 and a 52-week high of C$13.28.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$172.47 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 1.0400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.62%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

