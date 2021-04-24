Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.3% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Security Asset Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares during the period. North American Management Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.0% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,341,000 after acquiring an additional 924,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $215.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.