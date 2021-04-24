Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Buys 5,937 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Hasbro comprises 1.4% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Hasbro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 10.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 70.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Hasbro by 16.5% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

HAS opened at $97.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.51 and a 200 day moving average of $92.75. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.