Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,712,000 after purchasing an additional 151,491 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,698,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,832,000 after purchasing an additional 457,153 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,931,000 after purchasing an additional 239,948 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $383.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $367.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $253.97 and a 52-week high of $384.45.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

