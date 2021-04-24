Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $12.42 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 155.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000.

SCHX stock opened at $101.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.03 and a 200-day moving average of $91.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $101.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

