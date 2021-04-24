Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $6.46 Million Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares during the quarter. Main Street Capital makes up about 2.6% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Main Street Capital worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,672,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,858,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after buying an additional 110,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 106,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Main Street Capital news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $42.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.12 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

