Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,349 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.5% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,746 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,065 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.