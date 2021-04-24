Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Purchases 853 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Whirlpool makes up approximately 1.3% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 443.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 345.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $238.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.20. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $246.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In related news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,521.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

