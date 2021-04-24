Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Sells 2,181 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 2.8% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 313,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,061,000 after acquiring an additional 89,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,430 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,654,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,307,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,548,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $241.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.29. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $242.45.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

