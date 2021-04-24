Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.50. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 1,720 shares.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 million, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.32.
Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $8.20 million during the quarter.
About Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)
Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.
