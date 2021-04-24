Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.50. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 1,720 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 million, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $8.20 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.84% of Trio-Tech International worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

About Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.