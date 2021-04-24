TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 11.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

