Trodl One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,664.00 (TRO)

Trodl (CURRENCY:TRO) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Trodl has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Trodl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Trodl has a total market cap of $832,961.92 and $11,664.00 worth of Trodl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trodl alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00059226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00265118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.97 or 0.01014093 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,746.39 or 1.00126060 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00022766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.97 or 0.00599763 BTC.

About Trodl

Trodl’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,078,577 coins. Trodl’s official Twitter account is @trodlcom

Buying and Selling Trodl

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trodl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trodl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trodl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trodl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trodl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.