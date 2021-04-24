TRON Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion and $4.43 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000849 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002320 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000428 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.