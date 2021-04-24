TRON Trading Down 33% Over Last 7 Days (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. TRON has a market cap of $7.48 billion and $3.60 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000873 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001705 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000505 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

