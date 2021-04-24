Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TROX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

NYSE:TROX opened at $20.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.38. Tronox has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $21.36.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.29 million. On average, analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

In related news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $322,325.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,781,785.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $278,795.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,801 shares of company stock worth $898,745. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tronox by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter worth about $122,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

