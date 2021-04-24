TrueChain Hits Market Capitalization of $17.56 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $17.56 million and approximately $7.03 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded 42.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00062327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00084688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00017382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00057008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00090944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.38 or 0.08050838 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Coin Trading

