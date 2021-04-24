TrueChain Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 24th. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $17.70 million and approximately $7.94 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded 42.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Coin Trading

