TrueDeck (TDP) Achieves Market Cap of $153,991.57

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 45.3% against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $153,991.57 and approximately $10,802.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00063574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00017393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00055186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00090965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $326.32 or 0.00643739 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,903.25 or 0.07700126 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

