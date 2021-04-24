TrueFi Hits Market Cap of $42.41 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $42.41 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000604 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00017361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00054306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00091003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $321.76 or 0.00644803 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,830.67 or 0.07676643 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TRU is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

