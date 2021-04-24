Truegame 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Truegame coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $204,837.09 and approximately $1.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00064378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00017500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00054387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00091218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.49 or 0.00648825 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,864.09 or 0.07726416 BTC.

About Truegame

TGAME is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

