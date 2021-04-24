Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.85.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,220 shares of company stock valued at $941,626 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $57.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

