TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Reaches Market Cap of $174,007.13

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $174,007.13 and $370.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded up 39.6% against the US dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00060638 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00044137 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.08 or 0.00295625 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000494 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008406 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00023731 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

